DAMARISCOTTA — Savory Maine Dining and Provisions will exhibit the paintings of Brunswick artist Barbara Bean from July 5 through Aug. 15. The public is invited to a reception the artist from 3 to 5 p.m. July 14. Savory Maine will provide sweet and savory finger foods, and wine and beer will be available.

Since her retirement Bean has been able to be in her home studio every day. She works long hours and permits herself the luxury of saying no to activities that take her away from her work. After moving to Maine in 2003, she became a founding member of the Points of View Art Group and Gallery in Brunswick and an associate member of the Center Street Arts Gallery in Bath. She has also shown at the Georgetown Historical Society, the Curtis and Topsham Libraries, Thornton Oaks Retirement Community, as well as the River Arts Galleries in

Damariscotta. Her works have been sold to private collections, as well as to special collections at Bowdoin College and the University of Maine in Augusta.

Since retirement, Barbara Bean has been able to focus all her energy on paintings like this. Courtesy image

Savory Maine is located at 11 Water St. It is open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, call 563-2111, find Savory Maine on Facebook, or visit savorymainedining.com.