via Coastal Journal Get the full Bath Heritage Days 2017 Schedule Get a full printable copy of the schedule for all the Heritage Days festivities.

Bath Chicken BBQ returns Long-standing event returns after a two-year hiatus

Front Street Shuffle puts Heritage Days on the road to nostalgia Car lovers of all kinds assemble in Bath at an annual Heritage Days event.

15th annual Chili Chowder Fest at Bath Heritage Days The annual Bath Youth Meetinghouse and Skatepark fundraiser returns with all the chili and chowder you can eat.