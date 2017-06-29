DAMARISCOTTA — The Kefauver Studio presents “The Boat Show,” the second art show of the 2017 season at the gallery, from June 30 through July 23. A reception will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 8. Refreshments will be served, and there is free parking.

The show features new work by oil painter Will Kefauver, and the work of his guest artists. All of the art in the show will celebrate the working vessels and pleasure craft of Maine, floats, buoys, and everything related to life on the water.

“Full Sail,” oil, by Judith Fischer, one of the six new guests artists at Kefauver’s latest seasonal exhibit. Courtesy image

Kefauver’s newest guest artists are acrylic painter Bill Child, oil painters Judith Fischer, Kathie James, and John Seitzer, and photographers James Nyce and Rachel Wyman.

Returning for this exhibit are woodblock printer Deborah Kozak, pen and ink artist Grey Kearney, woodcarver Dick Webster, painter and mixed-media artist Dale Dapkins, photographers Steve Dunn, Michael Fillyaw, and Claudia Noyes Griffiths, watercolorists Jane Bowman, Lydia Kaeyer, Judy Nixon, and Elizabeth Palmer, and oil painters Marcia Brandwein, Stephen Busch, Sandra Dunn, DiTa Ondek, and Brooke Pacy.

Kefauver is an award-winning oil painter, specializing in landscapes. He is president of the Pemaquid Group of Artists, and is a signature member of the Bristol Road Galleries in Damariscotta. He also teaches beginning and intermediate painting classes in oils and acrylics for teens and adults in his studio.

“The Boat Show” is the second of seven shows that will be presented this year at the Kefauver Gallery, with new guest artists exhibiting at each. Upcoming shows include “The Garden Show,” “Rock ‘n’ Wave,” “Monhegan Days,” “The 6 x 6 Show,” and “The Little Holiday Show.”

The Kefauver Studio and Gallery is located at 144 Bristol Road, open from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily. For more information, visit kefauverstudio.com.