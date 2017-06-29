DAMARISCOTTA — The Kefauver Studio and Gallery is calling for artists to participate in “The Garden Show,” running from July 28 through Aug. 13.

This show will depict Midcoast’s most beautiful blossoms and gardens, so submitted works should be in keeping with that theme. Each submitted work must be an original creation, and all mediums will be considered, including oil, watercolor, acrylic, gouache, photographs, sculpture, and wood block prints. All work must be ready for hanging or displaying (framed or painted edges, wired for hanging.) Pedestals are available for 3-dimensional work.

Several artists will be selected to present up to five works at the show. To enter, submit up to five works in jpg form via email to [email protected]. Deadline for submission is July 10.

The artist may price the work as he/she likes, but the work should be priced reasonably for sale. No NFS works will be accepted. All sales and sales taxes will be handled by the gallery, as will shipping, if necessary. In the event of a sale, the artist may, but isn’t required to, replace the work sold.

An artists’ reception, open to the public, will be held on opening day, July 28, from 4:30 6:30 p.m.

For questions about “The Garden Show” show or for information on how to submit your work, contact Will Kefauver at 226-0974, [email protected], or kefauverstudio.com.