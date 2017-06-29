WISCASSET — Meet Andrew M. Cook, the artist behind “Lobstering Is An Art,” during the Wiscasset ArtWalk from 5 to 8 p.m. June 29, at BIRCH, 72 Main St.

Cook has been drawing his entire life and more recently of a familiar local crustacean. Back in 2011, he left his corporate day job to pursue a more intimate lifestyle with his wife and two young children. Over the past seven years, he has produced over 200 unique and unusual lobster designs and illustrations. He has taken an idea and morphed it into a full-time business, selling signed prints, calendars, and hundreds of thousands of note cards, which, like the Maine lobsters themselves, reach all corners of the planet.

"Manster" by Andrew M. Cook. Courtesy Photo

For more information, call 561-542-9407 or email [email protected].