June 26, 2017 Salt water treasures by boat at Coastal Maine Botanical Garden Explore the waters around the botanical garden on Maine’s only Coast Guard inspected electric boat.

June 26, 2017 Cundy’s Harbor: Iconic Midcoast fishing village with lots of charm Located in Harpswell, the oldest working waterfront in Maine is home to plenty of interesting things to do and see.

June 26, 2017 Call for art: The Extinction Event Spindleworks is seeking entries for their latest art exhibit opening Aug. 11.

June 26, 2017 Lots to see & do at Marshall Point Lighthouse Explore the surroundings or reenact scenes from some Oscar-winning movies at the little lighthouse in Port Clyde.