June 26, 2017
Salt water treasures by boat at Coastal Maine Botanical Garden
Explore the waters around the botanical garden on Maine’s only Coast Guard inspected electric boat.
June 26, 2017
Cundy’s Harbor: Iconic Midcoast fishing village with lots of charm
Located in Harpswell, the oldest working waterfront in Maine is home to plenty of interesting things to do and see.
June 26, 2017
Call for art: The Extinction Event
Spindleworks is seeking entries for their latest art exhibit opening Aug. 11.
June 26, 2017
Lots to see & do at Marshall Point Lighthouse
Explore the surroundings or reenact scenes from some Oscar-winning movies at the little lighthouse in Port Clyde.
June 23, 2017
Seguin Island Lighthouse offers many stories to tell
The sparkling First Order Fresnel lens of Seguin Island has been captivating all who see it for generations.
