June 13, 2017 Pirate Rendezvous returns to Damariscotta Swashbuckling, sword fighting, and general piracy return to the Twin Villages once more.

June 13, 2017 Boat safe: Rules of the waterway with Wawenock Power Squadron Learn rules and safety tips for the Midcoast’s waterways with the Wawenock Power Squadron.

June 13, 2017 Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust protects intertidal zones, too Land trusts protect more than just land, they protect portions of the Midcoast that are underwater too.