-
June 13, 2017
Pirate Rendezvous returns to Damariscotta
Swashbuckling, sword fighting, and general piracy return to the Twin Villages once more.
-
June 13, 2017
Boat safe: Rules of the waterway with Wawenock Power Squadron
Learn rules and safety tips for the Midcoast’s waterways with the Wawenock Power Squadron.
-
June 13, 2017
Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust protects intertidal zones, too
Land trusts protect more than just land, they protect portions of the Midcoast that are underwater too.
-
June 13, 2017
‘Real Pirates’ arrive at Portland Science Center
The true story of a lost pirate treasure is on display at the latest exhibit featured at the Portland Science Center.
Menu
- Home
- Midcoast News
- Community
More in Community
-
- Columns
More in Columns
-
- Second Wind
Second Wind
More Headlines
- PJs … not just for sleeping
- How to remove a tick … the right way
More in Second Wind
-
- Coastal Culture
Coastal Culture
More in Coastal Culture
-
- Then & Now
Then & Now
More in Then & Now
-
- Letters
More in Letters
-
- This Week’s Paper